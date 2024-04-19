Elmina Fishing Harbour Receives First Cruise Ship, Boosting Ghana’s Tourism Industry

Elmina Fishing Harbour in the Central region welcomed its first cruise ship on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

With the support of Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) at the Port of Takoradi, this milestone event marks a significant boost to Ghana’s tourism industry.

The commissioning of the port in 2023 by the Ministry of Transport has paved the way for Elmina to become a new destination for cruise passengers.

Traditionally, Tema and Takoradi have been the favored ports of call for cruise ships in Ghana. However, with the maiden call by the SH Vega, the Elmina Fishing Harbour has taken on a dual role as a fishing port and a cruise ship destination. This development is aimed at supporting fishermen in the area and diversifying the local economy.

The SH Vega, a passenger vessel with a capacity of over 280 people, made the historic call at the Elmina Fishing Port.

On board were 106 passengers and 9 crew members from various nationalities, including Australia, Austria, China, France, Germany, Greece, Russia, and Nigeria.

The visitors were given the opportunity to explore the Elmina castle and township, the Batik making Centre at global mamas in Elmina, the Kakum National Park, and the Cape Coast castle.

Additionally, they enjoyed traditional drumming and dance lessons with impressive performances.

The SH Vega dropped its anchor in the Elmina waters, approximately 8.8 cables away from the main breakwater of the port.

The passengers and crew were then carefully disembarked from the vessel into Zodiac boats, ensuring their safety throughout the process.

Peter Amoo-Bediako, the Director of Port, expressed appreciation for the Ghanaian government’s vision in constructing the Elmina Fishing Harbour to support the local fishing community.

He emphasized that the SH Vega’s visit presents endless opportunities for the port and the Elmina township as a whole.

The Director of Port, Takoradi, also highlighted the collaborative efforts of various regulatory institutions, including the Ghana Maritime Authority, GRA-Customs, National Intelligence Bureau, National Security, NACOB, Immigration, Port Health, Marine Police, and Ghana Police Service, in making this event possible.

He described it as a momentous day for Ghana’s tourism and maritime sectors and extended his gratitude to all involved parties.

Solomon Appiah, the Municipal Chief Executive for KEEA, expressed optimism about the positive impact of this historical achievement on the local economy of Elmina and its surroundings.

This milestone is expected to bring in more tourists and create new business opportunities for the community.

The arrival of the first cruise ship at the Elmina Fishing Harbour signifies a significant step forward for the growth of Ghana’s tourism industry.

With the support of the government and various regulatory institutions, Elmina has now firmly established itself as a promising destination for cruise passengers, further enhancing the country’s reputation as a favored travel spot.

By Vincent Kubi