Bawumia Engages Ghanaian Youth

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), is set to engage Ghana’s youth on Sunday November 3, 2024, in a nationwide event dubbed “Bawumia for Jobs.”

This comes on the heels of his manifesto launch in Takoradi, where he emphasized his vision for Ghana’s development, with job creation at its core.

As the country gears up for the 2024 presidential elections, Dr. Bawumia’s focus on youth empowerment and job creation is expected to resonate with many.

His campaign has already commenced in the Ashanti Region, where he shared his vision for transforming Ghana.

Bawumia’s Vision for Ghana’s Youth

In a statement from the Bawumia Campaign Team, it noted that the “Bawumia for Jobs” event will provide a platform for Dr. Bawumia to outline his plans for job creation, addressing the concerns of Ghana’s youth.

With live audiences in all 16 regions, this event aims to showcase Dr. Bawumia’s commitment to empowering the next generation.

A Nationwide Conversation

The event will be broadcast live on major media houses and social media platforms, ensuring that Dr. Bawumia’s message reaches every corner of the country.

As the NPP’s presidential candidate, Dr. Bawumia is poised to lead the conversation on Ghana’s future, with his slogan “To Lead is to Solve” echoing throughout the campaign.

Dr. Bawumia’s campaign is built on his experience as Vice President and his commitment to Ghana’s development.

-BY Daniel Bampoe