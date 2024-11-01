Ghana Makes Strides In SDGs

Ghana has made significant progress in achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly in eradicating hunger and promoting decent work and economic growth.

According to the latest SDG Index report, Ghana ranks second in Africa for SDG 2 (Zero Hunger) with a score of 70.8, closely following Mauritius 71.5.

This remarkable achievement demonstrates Ghana’s commitment to ensuring food security and nutrition for its citizens.

Furthermore, Ghana secured the second spot for SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth) with a score of 76.4, tied with Cote d’Ivoire and closely behind Senegal’s 78.7.

This progress indicates Ghana’s efforts to promote sustainable economic growth, full employment, and decent work for all.

Background and Context

Ghana’s progress in achieving the SDGs is a testament to the country’s dedication to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

In 2015, Ghana joined the global community in adopting the SDGs, pledging to eradicate poverty, protect the planet, and ensure peace and prosperity for all.

In recent years, Ghana has implemented various initiatives to address hunger and promote economic growth.

The government’s flagship programs, such as the “Planting for Food and Jobs” initiative, have contributed significantly to increasing food production and reducing hunger.

Moreover, Ghana’s economic growth has been steady, with the country recording an average GDP growth rate of 7% over the past five years.

The government’s efforts to promote private sector development, improve the business environment, and invest in infrastructure have created jobs and stimulated economic growth.

Implications and Future Directions

Ghana’s progress in achieving SDGs 2 and 8 has significant implications for the country’s development.

Eradicating hunger and promoting decent work will contribute to improved health outcomes, increased productivity, and reduced poverty.

-BY Daniel Bampoe