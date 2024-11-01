Samira Bawumia Shakes Eastern Region

Hajia Samira Bawumia, wife of NPP presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is set to shake the Eastern Region with a three-day tour from Friday to Sunday.

This isn’t her first time on the campaign trail; she recently visited the Northern Region and Greater Accra Region alongside the wife of the running mate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

As the Second Lady of Ghana, Samira Bawumia has been actively supporting her husband’s presidential bid.

Her Eastern Region tour will kick off in Koforidua, the regional capital, where she’ll visit New Juaben South, New Juaben North, and Abuakwa North constituencies on Friday.

The following day, she’ll head to Afram Plains North and Afram Plains South constituencies.

Wrapping up her tour on Sunday, she’ll make stops in Ayensuano, Suhum, and Nsawam Adoagyiri Constituencies respectively.

This campaign swing is crucial for Dr. Bawumia’s presidential aspirations, and Samira’s influence as a respected philanthropist and advocate for women’s empowerment will undoubtedly make an impact.

As the founder of the Samira Empowerment & Humanitarian Projects (SEHP), she has championed various initiatives to support underprivileged Ghanaians, particularly women and children.

Throughout her husband’s vice presidency, Samira Bawumia has been a constant presence on the campaign trail, rallying support for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Her dedication to the party’s cause and her husband’s vision for Ghana has earned her recognition as a key player in Ghanaian politics.

-BY Daniel Bampoe