Bawumia Unveils Ghana Music Xperience To Empower Local Artists

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party Presidential candidate, has launched Ghana Music Xperience (GMX), a revolutionary music streaming platform designed to promote and support local artists.

This innovative initiative aims to bridge the gap between Ghanaian musicians and their audiences, both locally and globally.

At the launch, Dr. Bawumia emphasized the significance of GMX in ensuring fair rewards for Ghanaian artists and preserving their work and legacies.

He noted that Ghanaian musicians receive minimal compensation from foreign streaming platforms, and GMX seeks to address this issue.

Ghanaian musicians face numerous challenges, including piracy and foreign streaming services, which prevent them from capitalizing on their strong fan base within Ghana.

Dr. Bawumia expressed confidence that GMX will shift this dynamic and provide a welcome addition to Ghana’s digitalization journey.

Empowering Local Artists

GMX is more than just a music streaming app; it’s a platform dedicated solely to Ghanaian artists.

This platform will empower local artists, amplify their reach and impact, and provide a unique opportunity for them to showcase their talent.

Support for SMEs

The launch of GMX is part of a broader effort to support Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Ghana.

SMEs account for about 90% of businesses and more than 50% of employment in Ghana, contributing significantly to the country’s GDP.

Initiatives like GMX and the YouStart program under the Ghana CARES program aim to address the challenges faced by SMEs, including access to finance and technological know-how.

-BY Daniel Bampoe