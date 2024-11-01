Mahama Blasts Judges Again

Former President John Mahama has once again launched a scathing attack on Judiciary, questioning its independence and autonomy.

Speaking during his tour of the Northern Region, Mahama expressed disappointment in the country’s governance model, which he believes has led to global disillusionment.

“Ghana, once a beacon of democracy, has become a bad model,” Mahama lamented.

“Our judiciary is not independent, and our state institutions have been destroyed. The economy is in shambles.”

This criticism comes amidst an ongoing court battle between Effutu MP Alexander Afenyo-Markin and Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin.

The Supreme Court issued a stay on Bagbin’s declaration of four parliamentary seats as vacant, prompting Bagbin to counter with a suit arguing the Court lacked jurisdiction.

John Mahama’s concerns about judicial independence are not new.

In July, he vowed to revive the constitutional review process to cap the number of Supreme Court justices, currently uncapped.

He disagreed with Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo’s recommendation to appoint five additional justices, citing constitutional procedures.

The NDC Presidential candidate’s comments have sparked debate about the democratic trajectory.

-BY Daniel Bampoe