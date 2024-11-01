Bawku Conflict Claims Two More Lives

The ongoing conflict in Bawku, has claimed two more lives, bringing the death toll to 19.

The latest victims, a Mamprusi and a Togolese national, were ambushed and killed while traveling from Bawku.

This tragic incident is the latest in a series of violent clashes that have plagued the region for years.

Background

The Bawku conflict is rooted in chieftaincy dispute and ethnic tensions between different groups in the area.

The situation escalated recently following the return of a rival chief, igniting tensions between various ethnic groups.

Meanwhile, Security forces have been deployed to maintain peace, but incidents of violence continue to occur.

Previous Incidents

In January 2023, ten people were killed in a renewed clash between residents and alleged military personnel in Bawku.

Two community members died from military gunfire, followed by the death of eight others in a similar incident the next day.

Humanitarian Impact

The conflict has resulted in widespread fear among residents, displacement, and loss of livelihoods.

The latest incident has sparked concerns about the safety of travelers and the need for increased security measures.

Calls for Peace

The government and local authorities must work together to find a lasting solution to the conflict.

The deployment of security forces is crucial, but addressing the underlying causes of the conflict is essential to preventing further violence.

-BY Daniel Bampoe