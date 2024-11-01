Ghana Shippers’ Authority Act 2024 Is Now Law

Ghana’s Shipping and Logistics sector has reached a significant milestone with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo signing the Ghana Shippers’ Authority Act, 2024 into law.

This historic move aims to establish a balanced and competitive landscape for commercial shipping in Ghana.

Background and Significance

The Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) was initially founded as the Ghana Shippers’ Council in 1974 and later renamed in 1998 to reflect its expanded mission.

This new Act, which gained parliamentary approval in July and received presidential assent on October 18, 2024, grants the GSA broader regulatory authority across sea, air, and land transportation.

Key Objectives

The GSA has announced its readiness to drive transparency in pricing, maintain service quality, and establish Ghana as a premier destination for international trade.

This development coincides with the GSA’s 50th anniversary, underscoring the Authority’s enduring commitment to fostering fair trade practices.

Implementation and Collaboration

To ensure smooth implementation, the GSA has launched a nationwide sensitization campaign, educating stakeholders about their rights and responsibilities under the Act.

The Authority is also gathering feedback for a Legislative Instrument (L.I.) to support the law’s operational framework.

Stakeholders are urged to participate actively in this initiative to help build a sustainable and resilient shipping ecosystem.

-BY Daniel Bampoe