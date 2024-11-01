You Can Insult All You Want, You Will Still Lose- Bawumia To Mahama

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The 2024 Presidential election is heating up, with Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the presidential candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), focusing his campaign on issues and policies.

He has fired back at former President John Mahama, saying that despite Mahama’s insults, he will still lose the election.

Addressing a mini-rally in the Ahafo Region, Dr. Bawumia stated, “They know they will lose the election, and that’s why they have resorted to insults. But I want them to know that plenty of talk doesn’t win elections. They can insult from day to night, and they will still lose.”

This latest exchange follows former President Mahama’s five questions to Dr. Bawumia, which the vice president responded to with 50 questions of his own, challenging Mahama to a debate.

John Mahama’s five questions focused on Ghana’s current economic state, including the exchange rate, debt, inflation, and borrowing from the Bank of Ghana.

However, Dr. Bawumia pointed out that Mahama’s questions were insufficient and an attempt to avoid a direct debate.

“I would have thought he would be man enough to face me in a one-on-one debate for the Ghanaian public to assess our respective policies, achievements, and visions,” Dr. Bawumia said.

“He should not hide behind these flimsy questions to avoid a debate.”

Dr. Bawumia’s 50 questions to Mahama covered various topics, including economic management, social policies, and the challenges of dumsor under Mahama’s administration.

Dr. Bawumia’s move was seen as a bold call to Mahama to face off in a direct debate.

The former President, however, has refused to engage in a debate with Dr. Bawumia, instead focusing on the economy and urging Bawumia to answer his five key economic questions.

Dr. Bawumia’s challenge to Mahama is clear: “Man up and debate me.” He believes Mahama is avoiding a debate because he knows he will lose the election.

In response, the former President, who is desperate for power seeking his second term has retaliated with insults against the vice president instead of answering the questions.

-BY Daniel Bampoe