‘U-20 AFCON Qualification Is Huge’

Desmond Ofei

Ghana U-20 head coach, Desmond Ofei, is celebrating the Black Satellites’ qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) despite a narrow 2-1 loss to Nigeria in the WAFU B Championship final in Togo.

The primary goal for Ghana’s U-20 squad was to secure a spot in the 2025 AFCON, marking a return to the continental tournament after missing it in 2023, and they achieved this by advancing to the final.

Ghana’s squad faced challenges in this tournament, including the absence of nine key players from their successful African Games campaign, where they won gold. Despite these setbacks, the team met their AFCON qualification target, a point of pride for Ofei.

“Qualifying for the U-20 AFCON is a huge achievement for us, especially considering the circumstances. This team faced many challenges, but their determination and commitment have been incredible. I’m proud of each and every one of them,” Ofei stated.

Ghana now awaits confirmation of the 2025 tournament host country, with their sights set on making an impact at the continental level once again.