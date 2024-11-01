Afriyie Is WAFU Best Player

Jerry Afriyie

Ghanaian U-20 forward, Jerry Afriyie, has been honoured as the Best Player of the Tournament following his outstanding performances at the 2024 WAFU Zone B U-20 Championship in Togo.

The attacker’s remarkable play and goal-scoring prowess set him apart, earning him the prestigious award at the end of the competition.

Afriyie, who led Ghana’s attack, put on a show even in the final against Nigeria, where he scored Ghana’s lone goal in the Black Satellites’ narrow 2-1 loss. This brought his tournament goal tally to five, showcasing his consistency and skill across multiple matches.

Throughout the competition, Afriyie’s ability to break through defences and create scoring opportunities cemented his status as one of the most promising young talents in the region. His efforts were instrumental in helping the Black Satellites reach the final, and his individual accolades mark a high point for Ghana despite the team’s silver-medal finish.

Afriyie’s success at the WAFU Zone B U-20 Championship also adds momentum to the Black Satellites as they prepare for the 2025 CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, where he will be a player to watch as he continues to rise on the international stage.