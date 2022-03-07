Bawumia, Frema Opare Mourn New Juaben Chief, Queen Mother

Bawumia, Frema Opare among others

The Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare were among top government officials who stormed Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital on Monday to mourn the Omanhene of the New Jauben Traditional area, Daasebre Oti Boateng and the Queen mother Nana Yaa Daani who died in separate months.

They are yet to be buried.

The vice president on behalf of the President also made donations to support the funeral, and also signed the book of condolences of the late Royals.

Among other top gurus of the ruling New Patriotic Party who joined the Vice President to mourn the late chief, were Hackman Owusu Agyemang, chairman of the NPP Council of Elders, Dr Akoto Afriyie, Minister of Food and Agriculture, Gabby Okyere Darko, Micheal Okyere Baafi, Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry among others.

The Principal streets of Koforidua, on Monday have been decorated with black and red bands in memory of the late chief and queen.

The one week traditional ceremony were graced by traditional rulers, the clergy, politicians, among other dignities across the country who besieged the forecourt of the New Juaben palace to mourn the late Paramount chief and the queen mother.

The Omanhene of the Juaben Traditional Area in the Ashanti Region, who doubles as the Council of State Chairman, Nana Otuo Siriboe II, an elder brother of the late chief has assumed the full responsibility of presiding over the burial and final funeral rites.

The late Daasebre Oti Boateng, 83, who was a Statistician, was known in private life as Professor Emeritus Oti Boateng. He died in 2021.

His last public appearance was during a graduation ceremony at SDA College of Education in Koforidua Asokore on August 1, 2021, where he delivered a keynote address.

He was acknowledged as a global authority in statistics and was the recipient of many national and international awards, including recognition as one of the greatest minds of the 21st century by the American Biographical Institute.

He was enstooled as Omanhene in 1992 under the stool name Daasebre Dr. Oti Boateng.

He was a member of the International Civil Service Commission (ICSC) of the United Nations (Commissioner of the UN as of January 1, 2003, for a four-year term).

Tthe Queen-mother, reportedly died Monday, January 3, 2022, at a hospital after battling sickness for over a year.

Born in 1952, the late Nana Yaa Daani II was a trained Nurse but failed to practice over the fear of blood.

She engaged in various trades in Ghana, Nigeria, and Togo and became a successful businesswoman.

Nana Yaa Daani was known in private life as Nana Afua Serwaa and was enstooled Queen mother in the year 2000.

