Fomena NPP Paints Party Office With NDC Colors, Mahama Posters

Some aggressive supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, in the Fomena Constituency of the Ashanti Region on Monday staged a protest against the leadership of the party.

The angry supporters who stormed the party office with paints and started changing the traditional colours of the ruling party from Red, White and Blue to Red, White, Green and Black colour of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The members who were spotted wearing red gears, besieged the party office, and after the painting, decorated the party office with the photos of the former President John Dramani Mahama.

Their demonstration was in response to failed attempts by the leadership of the party to conduct polling station elections as the party seeks to reorganize its base across the country.

The angry members were with placards with inscriptions such as: “No unopposed in Fomena”, “Let the NPP Constitution work”, “Don’t reward Asiamah and his supporters for disloyalty”, among others.

Convenor of the group Emmanuel Domah said: “We are opposing the imposition of an independent candidate in the Fomena constituency.

According to him, the constitution of the party was not being followed strictly, adding that some party faithful who helped Nana Addo to win the general elections are being sidelined, and the party is rather favouring those in the camp of the Independent Member of Parliament for this area, Andrew Amoako Asiamah”.

The protesters further called out some members within the party leadership of scheming to bend the rules to favour their sitting MP, Andrew Kwaku Asiamah who won the 2020 parliamentary elections when he broke ranks to contest as an independent candidate.

They blamed the General Secretary of the party, John Boadu for causing the current situation at hand in the constituency.

“I blame John Boadu, another protester said. “It is as if he is not following the happenings in the NPP. If he and Wontumi, our Regional Chairman don’t work to resolve this issue we will defect to the NDC.”