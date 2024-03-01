Bawumia Honour’s Late Mother With Digital Repository At Wesley Girls’ SHS

In Cape Coast, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia took a significant step in honoring his late mother, Hajia Mariama Bawumia, by commissioning a Digital Repository funded by himself for Wesley Girls Senior High School.

The repository serves as a tribute to his mother, a former student of the school, and aims to provide a valuable asset for the academic institution.

With a history spanning 187 years, Wesley Girls’ High School stands as a prominent educational institution, making the digital repository a crucial resource for past and current students, and staff.

The repository will facilitate the easy retrieval of important school records in a digital format.

Reflecting on the genesis of the project, Vice President Bawumia shared that following his mother’s passing in 2021, he was deeply moved by the visit of her classmates from the 1960 year group to offer their condolences. Subsequently, he was approached by the Old Girls’ Association on the 1st Anniversary of his mother’s passing to contribute to the establishment of a digital repository for the school, a request he wholeheartedly supported in memory of his late mother.

Gracing the ceremony were three of his mother’s classmates, namely Mrs. Nancy Thompson, Dr. Mrs. Cecelia Bentsi, and Dr. Mrs. Matilda Papoe, whose presence was acknowledged with gratitude by Vice President Bawumia, offering prayers for God’s blessings upon them.

Through this project, all student records at Wesley Girls’ have been digitized, ensuring easy access at the touch of a button, heralding a new era of streamlined record-keeping for the school.

In his address, Vice President Bawumia expressed hope that other educational institutions would follow suit and digitize their valuable records, emphasizing the importance of embracing technology to preserve and access historical information.

By Vincent Kubi