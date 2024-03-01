4 Dead In Gory Accident

In a tragic accident, four individuals lost their lives following a collision between a tipper truck and a Ford transit passenger bus at Awutu Bereku on the Kasoa-Winneba highway.

The incident occurred as the vehicles were travelling in opposite direction, with the tipper truck heading towards Takoradi and the Ford transit passenger bus en route to Accra.

Authorities have confirmed that four people were pronounced dead at the scene, while four others sustained critical injuries and were rushed to St. Gregory Hospital in Buduburam for urgent medical attention.

The victims’ identities have not been disclosed pending notification of their families.

The tipper truck involved in the collision bears registration number GN 2820-21, while the Ford transit passenger bus identified by registration number GG 5447-22. Emergency response teams promptly arrived at the scene to assist with rescue efforts and manage the aftermath of the devastating crash.

Investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing.

By Vincent Kubi