Muslim Conference Presents Proposal To Bawumia For NPP’s 2024 Manifesto

In an effort to ensure inclusive development and address the needs of the Muslim community, Vice President and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, met with the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, and the leadership of the National Muslim Conference (NMC) yesterday afternoon.

During the meeting, the NMC presented their proposals for consideration into the NPP’s 2024 Manifesto.

Dr Bawumia reiterated the NPP’s commitment to inclusive development and showcased the significant infrastructure and development projects undertaken in Zongos across the country.

These projects, funded through the Zongo Development Fund established by the NPP government, include the construction of classroom blocks, ICT libraries, mechanised water systems, entrepreneurial training, scholarships, and astro turfs.

The Vice President emphasized that the NPP remains devoted to the development of the country through its policies and structures. He assured the NMC that his campaign and manifesto team are prepared to take into account the input of the NMC and other stakeholders to achieve inclusive development.

This meeting signifies the NPP’s commitment to engaging with various groups within the country to ensure that their needs are addressed and their voices are heard.

The NMC’s proposals will be thoroughly reviewed and considered by the NPP’s campaign and manifesto committees, with the aim of creating a comprehensive and inclusive manifesto for the upcoming 2024 elections.

By Vincent Kubi