Blackout Hits Parliament As ECG Disconnect Power

In a startling turn of events, some staff of Parliament found themselves trapped in an elevator after the electricity supply to the Parliament House and Job 600, the office complex for Members of Parliament, was disconnected due to a GHC23 million debt.

The disconnection, executed by the ECG National Taskforce on Thursday, February 29, came after numerous unsuccessful attempts to collect the outstanding arrears.

The move is part of the ongoing “Operation Zero Balance” initiated by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) task force, which aims to recover debts from various customers.

Parliament House was targeted due to its substantial debt.

One of the individuals trapped in the elevator recounted the harrowing experience, stating that it took the intervention of colleagues and security personnel at Parliament to rescue them.

Efforts were made prior to the disconnection to recover the GHC23 million debt from the parliamentary facilities, but all attempts proved futile.

During the power outage caused by the disconnection, which lasted for close to three minutes, power was eventually restored through a generator.

In light of the power cuts and inconsistent supply, the public has called on the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to provide a clear explanation for the outages and furnish them with a load timetable to enable better planning.

The situation remains unresolved, with both the parliament and the ECG yet to release any official statements regarding the matter. The public anxiously awaits a resolution to the ongoing power cuts, as disruptions in daily life continue to affect the country.

By Vincent Kubi