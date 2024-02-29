NDC To Reveal Presidential Running Mate Today – Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has disclosed that the party is set to announce the running mate for its presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The much-anticipated announcement is expected to be made on February 29, 2024, says Sammy Gyamfi.

During the interview, Gyamfi stated that following deliberations and considerations, a formal declaration regarding the running mate’s selection will be delivered later in the week. The decision is currently pending final approval by the council of elders and the national executive committee of the NDC.

Gyamfi expressed confidence that the decision regarding the running mate would not only resonate with the party’s grassroots supporters but also with the entire nation.

He highlighted that John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer, has conscientiously pondered on the matter and sought counsel extensively before arriving at a choice.

While Mahama has already made his decision regarding his preferred running mate, he is obligated by the party’s constitution to seek formal advice from the Council of Elders and present the selection to the National Executive Committee of the party for endorsement before officially unveiling the choice.

Gyamfi in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb emphasized, “The candidate is very clear in his mind as to who he wants to be his running mate to complement him and deliver his vision,” underlining the significance of this crucial decision in shaping the NDC’s strategy for the upcoming elections.

Speculations are rife Mahama may maintain 2020 running mate, Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang.

As anticipation mounts and speculation swirls ahead of the reveal, the forthcoming announcement of the NDC’s running mate for John Dramani Mahama promises to be a pivotal moment in the trajectory of the party’s campaign for the 2024 elections.

By Vincent Kubi