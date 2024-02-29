Anti-LGBTQ Bill Will Hurt Ghana’s Int’l Reputation, Economy – US Ambassador

U.S Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer

The U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer, has expressed worry over the passage of the Anti-LGBTQ bill by the Parliament of Ghana.

In a tweet, the US ambassador noted that the passage of the bill could affect the reputation of Ghana internationally and its economy.

“If enacted, it will also hurt Ghana’s international reputation and Ghana’s economy,” she said.

According to her, the passage of the bill will undermine Ghanaian’s constitutional rights to freedom of speech, freedom of assembly, and freedom of the press.

“I am saddened because some of the smartest, most creative, most decent people I know are LGBT. The bill Parliament passed takes away not only their basic human rights but those of all Ghanaians because it undermines their constitutional rights to freedom of speech, freedom of assembly, and freedom of the press. It will be bad for public order and public health.”

On February 38, 2924, the Parliament of Ghana passed the bill on Human Sexual Rights and Family Values commonly called the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

According to the bill, persons caught in the act would be subjected to a 6-month to 3-year jail term with promoters and sponsors of the act bearing a 3 to 5-year jail term.

The bill proscribes LGBT activities and criminalizes its promotion, advocacy, and funding.

However, the LGBTQ+ bill is yet to be passed into law by President Akufo-Addo.

Meanwhile, some members of the LGBTQ+ bill community have expressed their disappointment over the passage of the bill while some CSOs have called on the President not to sign the passed LGBTQ+ bill into law.

BY Eric Kombat