BREAKING: Paul Pogba Banned From Football For 4 Years

Juventus player Paul Pogba has been banned from football for four years following a failed drug test, according to reports by Italian media.

Italy’s National Anti-Doping Tribunal (TNA) accepted the request of the Anti-Doping Prosecutor’s Office to hand out the four-year ban – which is the standard length of ban under the World Anti-Doping Code (WADA).

The ban starts from when Pogba first tested positive, so the France international is banned until August 2027. He will be 34 years old when the ban stops, raising doubts over whether his career will continue after that.

According to Sky in Italy, Pogba will appeal against this decision to the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) in Lausanne. Should Pogba take the ruling to CAS to judge on, then WADA will appeal against that. A final judgement could end up at the Swiss courts.

The 30-year-old Juventus player was suspended as a precaution in September 2023 after being found positive for testosterone metabolites last August, following Juventus’ game at Udinese on August 20. The France international did not play in the Serie A match but was on the Juventus bench.

Football journalist, Fabrizio Romano, also confirmed this on his X account.