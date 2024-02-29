GFA Set To Announce New Black Stars Coach

Kurt Okraku

The search committee for the Black Stars head coach position has submitted their report and recommendations to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council for further action.

The committee, led by Vice President Mark Addo, was tasked with finding a suitable and competent coach for the senior men’s national team after Chris Hughton was sacked following a disappointing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign.

According to sources, Otto Addo is the leading candidate for the position, having previously led Ghana to secure the 2022 World Cup qualification.

He is said to have been contacted and is interested in returning to the role, with former Ghana international Michael Essien potentially taking on an assistant coach role.

Other candidates who have applied for the position include George Boateng, who served as assistant coach to Otto Addo and subsequently Chris Hughton, and former Ghana assistant coach Maxwell Konadu. Michael Osei has also thrown his hat into the ring.

Tom Saintfiet, a former coach of Gambia, was initially thought to be interested in the position, but he has since been appointed coach of the Philippines.

The Executive Council will now review the recommendations from the search committee and make a final decision on the next Black Stars coach.

Once the coaching decision is resolved, the GFA will engage with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, as well as other key stakeholders, for their support

. Ghanasoccernet