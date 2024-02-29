Kennedy Agyapong Dedicates Anas Win To Nyantakyi

Kwesi Nyantakyi

Businessman Kennedy Agyapong has dedicated the High Court ruling against Anas Aremeyaw Anas to former Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kwesi Nyantakyi.

About a decade ago, Nyantakyi was implicated in Anas’ controversial documentary titled ‘Number 12’.

Yesterday, the Supreme Court rejected an application filed by undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas seeking to overturn a lower court’s decision to dismiss his defamation lawsuit against Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene-Agyapong.

Previously, the High Court ruled in favour of Agyapong, stating that although the words spoken against Anas were factual and capable of defamation, he failed to prove his claims.

The court also described Anas’ actions as “investigative terrorism” rather than legitimate journalism.

Following this outcome, Anas sought to challenge the High Court’s decision at the Supreme Court, citing concerns around the judge’s jurisdiction and potential biases.

But a five-member panel of the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, dismissed Anas’ application in a 3-2 majority decision.

Justices Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu and Samuel Asiedu sided with the Chief Justice in rejecting Anas’ appeal, while Justices Issifu Omoro Tanko Amadu and Emmanuel Yonny Kulendi dissented.

This latest verdict marks a significant milestone in the legal tussle between Anas and Agyapong, which began in 2018.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum