Bawumia In France For 8th EITI Global Conference

Ghanaian vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Monday left Accra for Paris, France to attend the 8th Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) Global Conference.

The conference will provide an opportunity for heads of state, civil society activists and industry leaders to discuss emerging trends and best practices in the good governance of natural resources.

Vice President Bawumia will participate in the opening plenary session, which will set the scene for the conference, highlighting global trends and future directions for the EITI and the wider extractives governance agenda. It is under the theme “Open Data, Build Trust – Extractives Governance In A Changing World.”

The Vice President will also hold a number of meetings with key stakeholders, including the incoming Chair of the EITI, Mrs Helen Elizabeth Clark, to deliberate on the emerging issues confronting the extractives industry across the world, but particularly in Africa. Mrs Clark is a former Prime Minister of New Zealand.

Vice President Bawumia returns to Accra on Wednesday, 19th June, 2019.

–Starrfm.com.gh