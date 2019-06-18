Redesign New Edubiase Park…Minister Orders

Isaac Asiamah (with hand stretched) and Nana Dwum II at the site

Youth & Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah has instructed the contractor assigned for the construction of the New Edubiase Stadium, Nurudeen Shakibu, to redesign the facility.

As a result, he has tasked him to produce a new design to conform to the FIFA approved standard within seven days.

Work on the 30-acre of land started under former Sports Minister Nii Lantey Vanderpuye with a colossal amount of GH¢1.6m, but reporters who visited the site saw just an uncompleted dressing room and a wall.

The original design of the facility has positioned the structures facing east west direction instead of FIFA’s approved north-west direction specification.

The minister said government’s quest to improve sports in the country informed the ministry’s decision to construct the facility.

“Sports play key role in the socio-economic development of every country; government has provided such infrastructure across the nation to improve sports in the country.

“We have realised the design is in sharp contrast of FIFA’s specifications, so l have asked the contractor to redesign it in a week for work to start. I have also asked the contractor to include a hostel facility in the new design, “the minister said.

The queen mother of New Edubiase, Nana Akua Dwum II, praised the government and the minister for the project.

From Kofi Aduonum, New Edubiase