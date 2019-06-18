Nima Lifts 5th Ramadan Cup

Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu (L) presenting the ultimate prize to the winners

The ‘headquarters’ of Zongos, Nima, defeated New Fadama 1:0 to lift the fifth edition of the annual Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup.

With the National Chief Imam himself, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu watching the finals and probably rooting for his base New Fadama for the trophy to go home, Nima continued their fine form throughout the tournament to deny Fadama the trophy.

It was a tough game, which the Fadama boys were slightly on top, but Nima struck late in the game to win the trophy for the first time, after losing the finals of the maiden edition to Ashaiman.

The Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup is organised by Crisp Communications in honour of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

The tournament seeks to bring together youth from various Zongo communities after Ramadan each year to promote discipline, unity and peace in line with the acclaimed values of the National Chief Imam.

This year’s edition was special, as it was used to celebrate the centenary birthday of Sheikh Sharubutu.

As such, a special commemorative Chief Imam @100 jersey was used for the grand finale between New Fadama and Nima.

Sixteen Zongo communities participated in the tournament, and the winners received a brand new motorbike from Somoco Ghana Limited, who were one of the sponsors of the tournament.

Other Sponsors were Nasco, 5 Star Energy Drink, Afro Arab Group and Ashfoam.

From The Sports Desk