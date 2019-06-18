GNPC Ghana Fastest Rocks Kumasi

Reks Brobby

The Garden City of Kumasi will have its turn of this year’s Ghana’s Fastest Human (GFH) this Saturday at the Kwame Nkrumah University Science and Technology (KNUST).

The founder and organiser of the competition, Reks Brobby, pointed out that the stage is set for athletes in the Ashanti and Brong Ahafo regions.

Athletes are expected to compete in 100m sprint competitions for U-10, U-15 and U-18, as well as the seniors in both male and female categories.

The Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) is expected to provide an electronic timer for the competitions which are free to enter to, participate or watch.

Ghana Fastest Human is sponsored by GNPC, Indomie, GCB, Wrenco, Kriate Lync, Moringa King, Poppas Gym, Adidas and Global Media Alliance.

Already, two editions for 2019 have been organised in Tamale and Cape Coast.

It is aimed at preparing athletes to grab medals in 100m at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

“I feel proud that some previous participants of the GFH like Joseph Amoah have improved tremendously and already qualified for the Olympic Games,” Brobby said.

He indicated that there are many runners who must be unearthed and polished to become superstars.

The government of Ghana, Ministry of Youth & Sports, the National Sports Authority (NSA), GAA and the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) are supporting the GFH initiative.

So far, 125 have qualified for September’s final of final.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum