Pablo Entertainment To Host Beach Party

Maxwell Kwabena Kobba

Pablo Entertainment will host the maiden edition of its annual beach jam dubbed ‘Ghana To The World Beach Party’ in Accra.

Thousands of music fans from all walks of life are expected to gather at the La Beach on October 26 to witness hottest performances from some of the hottest hiplife, hop-hop and dancehall artistes.

The beach jam, which promises to be a lifestyle event of all time, is also expected to bring together students from all tertiary institutions in the capital to socialise, reunite with old friends and have fun.

Some of the activities lined up for event include beach soccer, rap battles, dancing competition, acrobatics, among others.

The event aimed will be used to officially outdoor Pablo Entertainment and all the artistes on the record label.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pablo Entertainment, Maxwell Kwabena Kobba, said the event is to also create enabling environment for Ghanaian artistes to meet and chit-chat with their various fans.

He added that music fans who grace the event will also be offered the rare opportunity to request songs of their choice to be performed live by the artistes on stage.

Mr. Kobba revealed that the venue and list of performing artistes billed for the beach party will be announced at a press conference to be held in August.

The beach party is being organised in partnership with Clement Tetteh Nyanyo and Immanuel Yayra Kofi Appoh.