Eazzy Eyes Collaboration With Samini

Eazzy

Eazzy has revealed plans to feature dancehall artiste Samini on her new upcoming single titled ‘Celebrate’.

Eazzy, who has a number of hit songs such as ‘Wengeze’, ‘Kpakposhito’, ‘Forever’, ‘Power’, ‘Odo’, among others to her credit, believes that collaborating with Samini would definitely promote brand on both the local and international music market.

Currently, she is on a media and promotion tour in the United Kingdom to promote her musical works and brand.

She released her first album ‘Twinkle’ in August 2010 with hit songs such as ‘Bo Wonsem Ma Me’, ‘Wengeze’ and ‘One Gal’.

The songs earned her two nominations at the 2010 4Syte Music Video Awards, as well as five nominations at the 2011 Ghana Music Awards.

Her collaboration with Richie on the song ‘One Gal’ earned her the award for best story line video of the year at the 2011 4Syte Music Video Awards.

In 2012, Eazzy and Lynx Entertainment annulled their business contract and mutually parted ways. She signed with UK Africori Distribution in 2014.

Her second album ‘Against All Odds’ was released on iTunes in 2014. It features the hit singles ‘Go Go Wind’, ‘Scream’ and ‘Bad To Da Bone’, the latter of which features vocals from Edem.