Bawumia Inspects Zebila-Bawku Road

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has inspected the Zebila-Bawku Road which connects Ghana to Burkina Faso.

His visit was particularly to the section where the road has been washed away leading to a difficulty in the movement of passengers and trucks plying the route.

The inspection was followed by an aerial tour of the Upper East and North East Regions to assess the extent of damage.

In Bolgatanga, the Vice President on behalf of Government made a presentation of relief items and cash to victims who have been displaced as a result of both torrential rains and this year’s Bagre Dam spillage.

Dr Bawumia and his entourage

later visited the Tono Irrigation Dam which was constructed by General I.K. Acheampong and is currently under rehabilitation by the Government.

Dr Bawumia also paid a courtesy call on the Navro Pio , Pe Dennis Anikwo Balinia Adda Asagapare II.

The Vice President’s delegation was made up of Ambrose Dery, Minister of Interior , Dr. Nurah Gyeile , Minister of State , Ministry of Food and Agriculture , Madam Paulina Patience Abayage, Regional Minister Upper East , Solomon Namliit Boar, Regional Minister North East , Mustapha Ussif Executive Secretary , NSS, Madam Rita Talata Asobayire , National Vice Chairperson of the NPP, Abdul-Wahab Hanan Aludiba , CEO Buffer stock, Regional Directors of NADMO in Upper East and North East Regions.

By Melvin Tarlue