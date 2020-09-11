Railway Ladies Association Honours Joe Ghartey

The Ghana Railway Ladies Association has honoured Minister of Railways Development and Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan Constituency, Hon. Joe Ghartey for his visionary leadership in transforming the country’s railway sector.

The Association presented a citation of honour to the Minister on Friday, September 11, 2020, expressing profound appreciation for his dedication to the growth of Ghana’s railways sector.

“Hon. Joe Ghartey, it takes visionary leaders to initiate a plan, work through with determination and positive mindedness, to achieve that vision,” the citation read.

It said “The Railway Ladies Association sees you as a visionary comrade seeking the betterment of Ghana Railway Company Limited.”

“You have established strong business and working relationship with Management and workers as a whole.”

“With your sense of railways infrastructural development, you have been working tirelessly throughout these four years,to put the Railway sector on a very high pedestal. Notable developments such as the Trans-Ecowas Lines, Ghana-Burkina Railway Interconnectivity, Western and Central lines, main Location Workshop and the Railway Central Training Institute will contribute immensely to the growth of the economy.”

“This citation is in appreciation and recognition of your dedication to the growth of Ghana Railway Company Limited.”

“God grant you the strength of heart, perfect health of motive and of will to do your part until your purpose is fulfilled, do not falter. May the Lord our God bless you and establish the work of your hands.

Mr. Ghartey who is seeking a re-election as MP for Essikado-Ketan, took over a then ailing railway sector upon the assumption of power by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Within a period of over three years, Mr Ghartey has tremendously transformed the railway sector.

He has been successful to a large extent in moving Ghana away from its ‘colonial’ narrow gauge rail tracks to standard gauge, constructing several kilometers of railway lines and rehabilitating ones constructed as far back as colonial times.

Hon. Ghartey has overseen the construction of standard gauge lines on the Western railway line and the Tema-Mpakadan line.

Meanwhile, the Hon. Minister

thanked the Railways Ladies Association and the railway workers generally for all their support over the past three years.