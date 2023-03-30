Bawumia Is A Threat To NDC – BMW Says

One of the fastest rising political volunteer groups in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), known as “Bawumia Must Win” -BMW says the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is a threat to the opposition National Democratic Congress, hence the reason why the NDC are always painting him black to the public.

According to the group, the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia through the digitalization process has done a lot to make living for every Ghanaian very easy, which the NDC is not happy with it since he is standing tall among the other candidates that can lead the party to win the 2024 General elections.

The Group President, Gyasi Baako said this during the launching of the BMW to throw their support behind Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, as the flagbearer-hopeful of the party.

The launch of the ‘Bawumia Must Win” campaign was held at the GNAT Hall in Accra, on the theme, “Making history with Dr. Bawumia as the next President of Ghana.”

Speaking at the well-attended event, graced by some bigwigs in the party, the President of BMW said their research across board clearly shows that Dr. Bawumia over the years has demonstrated great competencies and exceptional leadership quality in leveraging technology to improve and correct the structural deficiencies of the traditional economy, and he is the best choice for NPP for the next general elections.

According to him, Bawumia is a competent, humble, diligent, affable, and hardworking personality who has the wherewithal to break the 8-year political jinx successive governments have had to succumb to in the past, therefore urged the party delegates to get him elected to become the party flag bearer.

Outlining some of Bawumia’s achievements, he said “Today, through Dr. Bawumia’s handiwork, clearing agents, freight forwarders, and the public can clear their goods at the ports devoid of paper printing”.

“Today, you can sit in the comfort of your home or office, and file tax returns. This has been made possible by the digitalized man – Dr. Bawumia. Today, by the click of a button on one’s phone, payments for all government services devoid of queues or human interfaces are easily and swiftly provided”.

He continues that “Today you don’t struggle to locate people all you need to do is input the person’s digital address. Today we have a unified system of identification for every Ghanaian. Today we can easily deliver medications to our family members who are difficult to be reached by road. In a few days to come all passengers flying both in and out of our airports will save themselves time and the frustrations of completing both departure and landing cards”.

He added that this and many more, are the reasons they have gathered here, to appeal to delegates and the general public to massively endorse the candidature of the Vice President to become the Flagbearer of the NPP and ultimately the next President of the Republic.

He explained that ‘In line with this, the National Leadership of BMW shall harness one of its great potential—- which is COMMUNICATION — BMW shall use all available communication channels — traditional and social media to project, protect and defend the brand Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and reach out to as many delegates as possible before the Presidential primaries”.

“While we do not doubt in our mind that Dr. Bawumia will win the presidential primaries, we are determined to help the National Campaign team to achieve a percentage not less than 85, to send a strong message to all aspirants and the opposition National Democratic Congress,” he added.

-BY Daniel Bampoe