Bawumia Is Not Corrupt – Napo Shades Mahama

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) 2024 running mate, has given a resounding endorsement of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s integrity, describing him as a corruption-free leader who will build on the achievements of the Akufo-Addo government.

Speaking at the NPP’s manifesto launch in Takoradi, Napo highlighted Bawumia’s commitment to transparency and accountability, assuring Ghanaians that their interests will be protected and resources utilized judiciously.

“I am a strong believer in Dr. Bawumia… He is humble but firm, affable, loyal, honest, a problem solver, a very hard worker, a go-getter, and a man of integrity,” Napo said.

Dr Opoku Prempreh’s endorsement comes as a bold statement of confidence in Bawumia’s leadership qualities, particularly in light of the corruption scandals that marred former President John Mahama’s tenure.

“Bawumia is not corrupt, has never been corrupt, won’t be corrupt, and has never been investigated for corruption,” Napo stated emphatically.

In contrast to Mahama’s corruption-tainted record, Bawumia has maintained a spotless record throughout his public service career, earning him a reputation as a champion of transparency and accountability.

Mahama as a president and vice president was investigated for corruption, the recent being the OSP’s probe on the Airbus bribery scandal.

-BY Daniel Bampoe