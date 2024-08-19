NPP Launches Manifesto, Takes Swipe At NDC’s Delay

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has launched its manifesto for the 2024 elections, with General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong taking a jab at the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for delaying the release of its manifesto.

Speaking at the launch in Takoradi on Sunday, Kodua Frimpong remarked, “I wouldn’t be surprised if the NDC ends up copying the NPP’s policies.”

He likened the NDC’s delay to students who don’t prepare for exams and instead wait for others to start so they can copy.

NDC had elected flagbearer over a year ago and it’s still struggling to find its level.

Kodua commended the leadership of NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, expressing confidence in his ability to lead Ghana effectively.

“I trust Dr. Bawumia and I know he will be a great president of Ghana,” he affirmed.

The NPP’s manifesto launch sets the pace for the 2024 elections, with the party showcasing its policies and vision for Ghana’s future.

The NPP’s manifesto launch is seen as a strategic move to gain an advantage over the NDC, which is still finalizing its own manifesto.

Meanwhile, the opposition NDC has yet to release its manifesto, fueling speculation about its contents and strategy.

-BY Daniel Bampoe