Bawumia- Man Of The Moment- Says Napo

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) running mate, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as Napo, has thrown his weight behind the flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, hailing him as “the man of the moment.”

At the NPP’s manifesto launch in Takoradi on Sunday, Napo praised Bawumia’s leadership and vision, saying, “I’m a stronger believer in Dr. Bawumia, I have worked with him more than many of you know. I believe in his ability and knowledge, and surely, he’s the man of the moment.”

Napo highlighted Bawumia’s significant contributions to Ghana’s economic growth and digital transformation, noting his exceptional leadership and clear vision for the country’s future.

“His vision is for a better, prosperous country called Ghana. And I pledged to even work hard to support this vision,” he stated.

In a veiled jab at former President John Mahama, Napo emphasized Bawumia’s integrity, saying, “I know Dr. Alhaji Bawumia is not corrupt, his family life has never been accused of corruption, and his public life has never been accused of corruption. He has never been investigated, and he will never be corrupted.”

Napos endorsement of Bawumia is seen as a significant boost to the NPP’s campaign, as the party seeks to convince Ghanaians that it has the right leadership to propel the country towards economic prosperity.

With his reputation for integrity and vision, Bawumia is increasingly being seen as the ideal leader to take Ghana to the next level. As Napo aptly put it, “Dr. Bawumia is a man of vision, he’s humble, but firm, he’s affable, he’s loyal and honest, a problem solver, a very hard worker, a go-getter, a man of integrity, he’s destined to take Ghana to the next level.”

-BY Daniel Bampoe