Steven Ntim Hails Akufo-Addo’s Leadership

The National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ayesu Ntim, has showered praises on the Akufo-Addo government, saying it has successfully steered Ghana from the brink of economic collapse to a path of recovery and growth.

“Under the visionary leadership of the president, Ghana has risen from the brink of despair. We are on the right path, from where I sit, toward economic prosperity,” Ntim declared at the NPP’s manifesto launch in Takoradi on Sunday, August 18.

He acknowledged that challenges still linger but emphasized that significant progress has been made.

“We have embarked on far-reaching institutional reforms for good and accountable governance within a stable democratic society,” he added.

Ntim highlighted the party’s achievements, including the groundbreaking Free Senior High School policy, pioneering STEM and TVET schools, revolutionary mobile money interoperability, and the ambitious Agenda 111, among others.

The NPP Chairman appealed to the electorate to entrust Dr. Bawumia with the mandate to lead Ghana to even greater heights in the upcoming elections.

“We have demonstrated our commitment to good governance, and we are ready to do more,” he said.

-BY Daniel Bampoe