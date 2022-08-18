Bawumia Ladies Hit Ground Running

Executives of Unique Ladies of DMB, a group formed out of New Patriotic Party (NPP) to project the presidential ambition of the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is set to hit the ground running.

The group is set to hold a crunch general meeting to map out strategies to ensure the Vice President emerges the Presidential Candidate of the NPP at the upcoming internal primaries to be held next year.

The meeting is scheduled for Sunday August 21, 2022 at 1pm at the Greater Accra Regional Office of the NPP, Pig Farm in Accra.

By Vincent Kubi