Bawumia Launches GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human

Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia



VICE PRESIDENT Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia has launched the 2019 edition of the GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human programme at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human is a yearly sprint competition aimed at unearthing sprinters to represent Ghana at Olympic Games.

According to the vice president after the launch of the competition on Friday, March 15, “Government will continue to encourage and develop sports at all levels with a call for all stakeholders to come together to help Ghana restore its lost glory.”

He lauded “all the sponsors, especially GNPC for their kind gesture and urged other corporate bodies to join in uplifting Ghana sports.”

BY Melvin Tarlue