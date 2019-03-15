NAPO Resolves UEW Impasse

Mathew Opoku Prempeh(middle)



MINISTER OF Education, Mathew Opoku Prempeh popularly known as Napo, has helped to resolve the recent crisis at the University of Education Winneba (UEW).

Students of UEW had been rioting from Monday, March 11, to Thursday, March 14, following the dismissal of some seven lecturers.

The students had been demanding the reinstatement of the affected lecturers and matters got worse on Thursday, which led to the destruction of school properties by the students and the firing of warning shots and teargas by the police.

But the Education Minister announced on Friday, March 15, a day after the school was shut down, that the differences have been addressed and settled.

According to him, “I decided to invite the Vice Chancellor of the University, Rev. Prof. Afful-Broni, Chairman of UEW’s Council, Prof. Emmanuel Nicholas Abakah, the Member of Parliament for Winneba, Hon Alexander Afenyo-Markin, some other staffers of UEW and concerned members of the community for a meeting to address the situation that was threatening the stability of peace at UEW.”

He said “differences were addressed and settled with an agreement to collaborate in addressing issues that affect stakeholders directly and indirectly.”

He added that “I hope this new found understanding will serve as a bedrock for peaceful deliberations and relations henceforth and that peace in the university will be prioritized in all their dealings.”

BY Melvin Tarlue