Gambian President Sacks Vice, 2 Ministers

Gambian President Adama Barrow and Vice Ousainou Darboe

Gambian President Adama Barrow has sacked his Vice President Ousainou Darboe and two ministers, DNG Online can confirm.

A statement issued by the Gambian presidency on Friday and sighted by DGN Online made the announcement of the dismissals.

DGN Online is informed that Mr. Barrow and his vice have been having conflict for months.

Mr. Barrow replaced Gambian dictator Yahya Jammeh some few years ago.

These sackings are the second major cabinet reshuffle by Mr. Barrow since 2017, DGN Online understands.

Mr. Barrow appointed Health Minister Dr. Isatou Touray as new vice president.

BY Melvin Tarlue