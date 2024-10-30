Bawumia Launches GoRide For Taxis

In a historic move, Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has launched GoRide, a revolutionary ride-hailing app designed to empower local drivers and transform the country’s transportation sector.

The launch, which took place on Wednesday October 30, 2024, marks a significant milestone in Ghana’s journey towards a more equitable and prosperous future.

GoRide is the result of a strategic public-private partnership aimed at upgrading the trade of local drivers, particularly those associated with the Ghana Private Road Transport Union.

With a competitive commission rate of just 10%, GoRide enables drivers to retain more of their hard-earned money, improving their financial stability and supporting their families.

The app integrates digital payments through Tap’ n Go, a local payment platform designed for ease and security.

This integration enhances customer satisfaction and supports Ghana’s local fintech ecosystem, reinforcing the government’s commitment to homegrown solutions.

GoRide’s impact extends beyond the transportation sector, creating jobs across related industries such as vehicle maintenance, banking, insurance, and customer support.

By fostering a vibrant digital ecosystem, GoRide strengthens Ghana’s economy and provides new opportunities for countless citizens.

In his remarks, Dr. Bawumia emphasized the importance of financial inclusion, highlighting how GoRide’s digital platform empowers drivers to enter the formal financial system, unlocking access to essential services like loans and insurance.

The launch of GoRide demonstrates the government’s dedication to supporting local businesses and driving economic growth.

By keeping profits within Ghana’s borders, the initiative conserves foreign exchange, fosters local wealth creation, and enhances the national economy.

He highlighted that GoRide is more than just another app – it’s a digital version of Ghana’s traditional taxi system, designed to meet the unique needs of Ghanaians.

Dr. Bawumia stressed that GoRide is a symbol of empowerment, innovation, and local pride, showcasing Ghana’s ability to develop local solutions for local problems.

He noted that the app’s competitive commission rate of 10% will increase earnings for local drivers, enhance their financial security, and ensure the sustainability of their operations.

He added that 1% of drivers’ earnings will be contributed towards pensions, providing long-term financial stability.

–BY Daniel Bampoe