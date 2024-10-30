Council Of State Intervenes In Parliamentary Brouhaha

A five-member delegation from Ghana’s Council of State, led by Chairman Nana Otuo Siribuor, met with Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin to address the indefinite adjournment of the House.

The Council assured Alban Bagbin of their support in resolving the impasse, paving the way for Parliament’s recall.

The Speaker briefed the delegation on the situation and reiterated his commitment to Ghana’s democracy.

The Council commended Bagbin’s leadership, particularly his roles in the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), Conference of Speakers and Presidents of African Legislatures (CoSHAL), and the International Legislative Advisory Council of the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL).

Alban Bagbin will lead Ghana’s parliamentary delegation to the 67th CPA International Conference in Sydney, Australia, from November 3-8.

Notably, former Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu, who recently stepped down, is part of the delegation.

Alban Bagbin plans to return to Ghana earlier than scheduled due to requests from Members of Parliament to recall Parliament.

His office has initiated processes for an early November recall.

This development comes as Alban Bagbin begins his second term as President of the Conference of Speakers and Presidents of African Legislatures.

BY Daniel Bampoe