Bawumia Mobbed At Akyem-Tafo

In an electrifying display of support, thousands of residents of Akyem Tafo in the Abuakwa North Constituency of the Eastern Region thronged the streets to catch a glimpse of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Presidential Candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), as he stormed the area on Thursday as part of his campaign tour.

The Vice President’s visit was met with unprecedented enthusiasm, as supporters from all walks of life converged on the Tafo Lorry Station, where he was scheduled to address them.

The atmosphere was palpable with excitement, as the crowd eagerly awaited the arrival of the NPP flagbearer.

As Dr. Bawumia took to the podium, the sea of supporters erupted into cheers and chants, with many waving NPP flags and banners.

The Presidential Candidate, visibly moved by the warm reception, took a moment to acknowledge the crowd’s enthusiasm before delving into his policy outline.

With his characteristic clarity and precision, Dr. Bawumia outlined his vision for Ghana’s future, highlighting key areas such as economic development, education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

The crowd listened intently, hanging onto his every word as he presented his roadmap for transforming the country.

The event was a testament to Dr. Bawumia’s growing popularity and the NPP’s strong support base in the region.

In a strategic move to woo stakeholders in the Abuakwa North Constituency, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, engaged with key stakeholders at Akyem Tafo and the constituency at large, outlining his comprehensive vision for transforming Ghana’s agriculture, chieftaincy, and digital landscape.

Agriculture, a critical sector in the Ghanaian economy, took center stage as Dr. Bawumia unveiled his plans to modernize farming practices, enhance productivity, and ensure food security.

He emphasized the need for innovative approaches to tackle challenges facing farmers, including access to markets, financing, and technology.

In addition, Dr Bawumia addressed the complex issue of chieftaincy, acknowledging the vital role traditional leaders play in Ghana’s governance structure.

He proposed reforms aimed at strengthening the institution of chieftaincy, promoting peace, and resolving disputes through alternative dispute-resolution mechanisms.

The meeting also explored Dr. Bawumia’s digitalization agenda, which seeks to harness technology to drive economic growth, improve service delivery, and enhance citizen engagement.

He highlighted initiatives such as the Ghana Card, digital payments, and e-governance platforms, which have already shown significant impact.

The stakeholder engagement demonstrates Dr Bawumia’s commitment to inclusive governance and his willingness to listen to the concerns of various groups.

–BY Daniel Bampoe