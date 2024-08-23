In a surprise twist, 19 individuals have expressed interest in running as independent presidential candidates in the upcoming 2024 election.

However, some of the aspirants have dodgy character, including falsification of official documents including passports and money laundering, aligning with some Russian and Ukrainian moneybags.

According to Dr Serebour Quaicoe, Director of Training at the Electoral Commission, these aspirants have picked up nomination forms, signalling a potentially historic shift in Ghana’s political landscape.

While some may view this development as a mere formality, it underscores the growing desire for alternative voices in the country’s leadership.

The constitution’s eligibility criteria, including a minimum age of 40, tax compliance, and no foreign allegiance, have been met by these individuals, paving the way for their participation.

As the Electoral Commission prepares for the election, the introduction of a short code for voters to verify their registration details has sparked debate.

The associated GH₵0.50 fee has been criticized by some, including Member of Parliament Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, who argues it could disenfranchise voters.

Dr. Quaicoe clarified that the fee is for service charges, not for the Electoral Commission, and has been consistent at 50 pesewas in both the 2016 and 2020 elections.

BY Daniel Bampoe