Assemblyman Grabbed For Killing 2 Cocoa Thieves

A chilling incident has unfolded in Denkyira Kyekyewere in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality of the Central Region, where Assemblyman Kwabena Boateng allegedly shot and killed two teenagers, Razak, 16, and Agyaku, 20, suspected of stealing cocoa from his shed.

The tragic events of August 21, 2024 have sent shockwaves through the community, raising questions about vigilantism and the rule of law.

According to reports, the teenagers had been stealing cocoa bags from the Assemblyman’s shed for an extended period, despite complaints and warnings.

On the fateful night, Boateng allegedly took matters into his own hands, firing at the teenagers and killing them on the spot.

The incident has sparked widespread condemnation, with family members of the deceased expressing grief and outrage.

In a heart-wrenching interview, the mother of one of the suspects revealed her son’s struggles with theft and the influence of his accomplice, Agyaku.

She had sought the help of a fetish priest to address her son’s behavior, unaware of the tragic events that would unfold.

BY Daniel Bampoe