Guru Places Injunction On UG SRC Election

In a dramatic turn of events, popular Ghanaian musician, Maradona Adjei Yeboah, aka Guru NKZ, has taken legal action against the University of Ghana’s Student Representative Council (SRC) Electoral Commission following his disqualification from the SRC presidential race.

Guru, who was vying for the top position, was disqualified due to his non-resident status, sparking controversy and allegations of discrimination.

In response, his legal team has filed an injunction application against the Electoral Commission, seeking a temporary halt to the electoral process until a proper hearing and ruling can be made.

The musician and his running mate, Jeffery Adu Yeboah, have petitioned the Electoral Commission and the Office of the Dean of Student Affairs, arguing that the disqualification was unfair and discriminatory.

In a statement, they vowed to ensure that no student is discriminated against, regardless of their status or background.

This development has thrown the SRC elections into turmoil, with many students eagerly awaiting the outcome of the legal battle.

-BY Daniel Bampoe