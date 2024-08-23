Cynthia Morrison, Defeated Agona West MP, Goes Independent

In a shocking turn of events, incumbent Member of Parliament for Agona West, Cynthia Mamle Morrison, has announced her decision to seek re-election in 2024 as an independent candidate, breaking away from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

This move comes after her defeat in the NPP primary elections on April 13, where Christopher Arthur emerged victorious.

Cynthia Morrison, who served as a Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection in the first term of the Akufo-Addo administration, declared her intention while touring the constituency.

“God willing, I’ll contest as an independent candidate. This isn’t about NDC or NPP; it’s about Agona’s development,” she said during an interaction with constituents.

With a proven track record of serving Agona West, Cynthia Morrison remains undeterred in her commitment to the constituency.

She won the seat in 2016 and secured a second term in 2020 with 30,513 votes. Now, she’s urging constituents to support her independent bid, saying, “Vote for me, regardless of your presidential choice. Let’s complete the work I started.”

This bold move has sparked interest in the political landscape, as Cynthia Morrison, fondly called Pragyal, seeks to continue her development agenda for Agona West.

