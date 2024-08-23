Sarkodie’s Verse Sparked Controversy, But We Resolved It Amicably- Kurl Songx

Kurl Songx has revealed the behind-the-scenes story of the controversy surrounding Sarkodie’s verse on his hit song “Jennifer Lomotey”.

The rapper’s words, which referenced a folklore about Krobo ladies, sparked outrage among the Krobo community, leading to a meeting with elders to resolve the issue peacefully.

“We met them and solved it amicably… We explainedNewsone to them that this is not personal, it’s art,” Kurl Songx said, emphasizing that Sarkodie’s intention was not to tarnish the reputation of Krobo ladies.

“Thanks to them, somebody else would not have understood because it was very sensitive. Sarkodie’s words were out of art, not to just tarnish someone’s image” he said on Onua TV.

The meeting, which took place at a hotel in East Legon, was attended by Kurl Songx, Sarkodie’s late lawyer, Cynthia Quarcoo and his manager.

The resolution was a testament to the power of dialogue and understanding in resolving cultural sensitivities.

As Kurl Songx noted, “I got to understand that it’s part of the work… We talked about it and explained that it’s not personal, it’s art.”

-BY Daniel Bampoe