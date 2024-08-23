Otumfuo’s Son Passes Away

The usually vibrant Central Business District of Kumasi’s Adum has been transformed into a somber and serene atmosphere as the community observes the 40th-day funeral rites of the late Akyempihene Nana Adusei Poku, the first son of the revered Otumfuo Opoku Ware II.

In a rare display of respect and solidarity, shops and businesses in the area have been closed, plunging the bustling commercial hub into an unusual silence.

The stillness is a testament to the profound impact of the Akyempihene’s passing, which has left a void in the hearts of many.

As the 40th-day observance takes center stage, the people of Kumasi Adum are united in their grief, paying tribute to a man who was not only a royal but also an accomplished lawyer and statesman.

His legacy extends far beyond his royal lineage, and his contributions to the community will be deeply missed.

The funeral date for the late Akyempihene is expected to be announced after yesterday’s observance, marking the next step in the journey to bid a final farewell to a man who has left an indelible mark on the lives of many.

-BY Daniel Bampoe