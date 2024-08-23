2024 WASSCE Takes Off

In a seamless start, the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for School Candidates has commenced across Ghana, with English Orals kicking off the examination process.

A total of 460,611 candidates, comprising 212,954 males and 247,657 females from 1,003 schools, are participating in the examination at 1,000 centers nationwide.

According to reports from various examination centers, the conduct of the examination has been generally smooth, with no major hitches recorded.

The candidates, who are the sixth batch to benefit from the free senior high school program, were thoroughly searched by invigilators before being allowed into the examination halls.

A heavy security presence, comprising personnel from the Police Service, Fire Service, Prisons, and Immigration Service, was also evident at the examination centers, which are concurrently being used for the ongoing voters’ exhibition exercise.

As the examination progresses, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has assured stakeholders and the public that all necessary test security measures are in place to ensure a successful examination.

However, WAEC has expressed concern over grand schemes by some institutions to allegedly engage in mass cheating during the examination, warning that those involved will face severe consequences.

