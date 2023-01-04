Bawumia Must Win- Fitafita Slogan Out

As the New Patriotic Party (NPP) prepares to choose a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as flagbearer of the party, some members of the party have outdoored a new slogan dubbed ” Bawumia Must Win (BMW) Fitafita” to support the Presidential bid of the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to lead the party to victory in the 2024 Elections.

According to the group, their assessment across the nationwide concerning the ruling NPP Presidential Primaries revealed that the Vice President is likely to win the flagbearer race, and the upcoming general election as the next President, hence the need to outdoor the new slogan, “Bawumia Must Win – Fitafita” since his victory will be unprecedented.

The Group Spokesperson, Ishmael Olegor in a statement indicated that the major assessment which will make the flagbearership race and the general election easy is his efforts to spearhead the digitization drive of the government which is positively impacting service delivery across sectors, thereby making doing business in the country easier.

He said the group will soon outdoor series of activities in the coming weeks and step out to campaign for the Vice President.

The declaration follows the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP Bernard Antwi Bosiako, commonly called Chairman Wontumi, last week outdooring the slogan called Bawumia Must Win (BMW).

Already the new slogan appears to be taking over the elephant fraternity across the country, as well as on social media as delegates look forward to giving Dr. Bawumia the nod to lead the party into the 2024 general elections as a flagbearer.

The spokesperson for the group explained that Bawumia’s digitalization agenda is the future Ghana needs because it is aimed at making life easier for Ghanaians.

He added that the entire concept of science and technology is predicated on inventing solutions to make life easier for people.

Meanwhile, political analysts in Ghana said the NPP’s flagbearership race will be a defining moment for the party, as it will make or break the party.

The front-runners are Dr. Bawumia, Trade and Industry Minister, John Alan Kyerematen, and Kennedy Agyapong, the MP of Assin Central.

-BY Daniel Bampoe